Numerai GP LLC Sells 56,231 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Numerai GP LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 87.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,987 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 56,231 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,767,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 152,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

SM Energy Price Performance

SM opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 4.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.73.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $608.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.48%.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

