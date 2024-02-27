Numerai GP LLC Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Numerai GP LLC trimmed its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,147 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,089,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $422,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 39,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Photronics by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 178,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 41,553 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Photronics Price Performance

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.34%. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

