Numerai GP LLC Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,931 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Coinbase Global by 1,120.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.03, for a total transaction of $3,392,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.03, for a total transaction of $3,392,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,784 shares in the company, valued at $48,787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,129,516 shares of company stock worth $162,484,143. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 16.8 %

COIN opened at $193.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 718.30 and a beta of 3.14. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $196.95.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

