75,791 Shares in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Bought by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 75,791 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Numerai GP LLC owned about 0.09% of LivePerson at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter worth approximately $4,422,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 41.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 131,478 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in LivePerson by 194.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 54,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 35,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in LivePerson by 12.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Mizuho cut their price objective on LivePerson from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

LivePerson Price Performance

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $12.61.

Insider Transactions at LivePerson

In related news, major shareholder Vector Capital Management, L.P bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,194,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,700,167.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 580,852 shares of company stock worth $2,042,963. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

