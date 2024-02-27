Numerai GP LLC Buys New Shares in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,934,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,668,000 after acquiring an additional 810,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 1,772.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,939,000 after acquiring an additional 603,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tenable by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,138,000 after buying an additional 595,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,006,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after buying an additional 537,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.
Tenable Stock Performance
TENB stock opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.43.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.63.
Tenable Company Profile
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.
