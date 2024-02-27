The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Wendy’s has increased its dividend by an average of 51.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Wendy’s has a payout ratio of 89.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Wendy’s to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.3%.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.48.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $540.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wendy’s news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $383,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Wendy’s by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Wendy’s by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,305 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Wendy’s by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 88.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

