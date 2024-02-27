Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Granite Ridge Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Granite Ridge Resources to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.0%.

Get Granite Ridge Resources alerts:

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

GRNT stock opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21. The firm has a market cap of $821.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.13. Granite Ridge Resources has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Ridge Resources

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Thaddeus Darden acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $59,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 179,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,191.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 22,600 shares of company stock worth $132,618 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,636,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after acquiring an additional 29,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 636.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,392 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 495.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 669,474 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 238,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 1,595.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 338,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRNT

About Granite Ridge Resources

(Get Free Report)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Ridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.