Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2024

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNTGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Granite Ridge Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Granite Ridge Resources to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.0%.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

GRNT stock opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21. The firm has a market cap of $821.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.13. Granite Ridge Resources has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Ridge Resources

In other news, Director Thaddeus Darden acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $59,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 179,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,191.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 22,600 shares of company stock worth $132,618 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,636,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after acquiring an additional 29,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 636.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,392 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 495.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 669,474 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 238,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 1,595.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 338,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRNT

About Granite Ridge Resources

(Get Free Report)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Ridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.