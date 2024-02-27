Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.20% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $18,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,116,000 after buying an additional 761,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000,000 after buying an additional 735,476 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $70,816,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,174,000 after acquiring an additional 526,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

WMS opened at $163.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.26. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.02 and a 52 week high of $165.86.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.44. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $662.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 8.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

