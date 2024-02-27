The Wendy’s Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Wendy’s has increased its dividend by an average of 51.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Wendy’s has a payout ratio of 89.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Wendy’s to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.3%.

Wendy’s Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $540.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.47 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,407 shares in the company, valued at $583,206.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Wendy’s by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,305 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Wendy’s by 88.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEN. Gordon Haskett lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.70.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

