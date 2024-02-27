The Wendy’s Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.
Wendy’s has increased its dividend by an average of 51.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Wendy’s has a payout ratio of 89.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Wendy’s to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.3%.
Wendy’s Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48.
Insider Transactions at Wendy’s
In related news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,407 shares in the company, valued at $583,206.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Wendy’s
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Wendy’s by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,305 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Wendy’s by 88.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEN. Gordon Haskett lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.70.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEN
About Wendy’s
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wendy’s
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- bluebird bio: How to play LEAPS options for growth and income
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Thinking long-term? Don’t lose interest in Pinterest
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Salesforce stock got a boost. Is it growing off the Nvidia boom?
Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.