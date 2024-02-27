Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 5.34%.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILT opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. Gilat Satellite Networks has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $7.16. The firm has a market cap of $339.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILT. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 2,001.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. 32.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GILT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

