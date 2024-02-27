Numerai GP LLC Takes Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STNG. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,985.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,037.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 21,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

NYSE:STNG opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $72.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.22.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.13. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.