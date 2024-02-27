Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2671 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

Barclays has a dividend payout ratio of 29.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Barclays to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.44. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45. Barclays has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 527.6% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 427,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 359,771 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 21,488 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 376.0% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,552,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596,091 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Barclays by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,181,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,946,000 after acquiring an additional 35,418 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

