O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $7.02 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,882 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.5% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $1,010,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,219,000 after purchasing an additional 383,015 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $31,619,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

Read Our Latest Report on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.