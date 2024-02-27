Numerai GP LLC Sells 1,245 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Numerai GP LLC trimmed its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 191.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth $41,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MHK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.10.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MHK opened at $113.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.16 and its 200 day moving average is $95.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.31. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $118.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

