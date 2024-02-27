Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.010-0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $980.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Thoughtworks also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.01-0.06 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Thoughtworks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Stock Up 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Thoughtworks

Shares of Thoughtworks stock opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. Thoughtworks has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38.

In other Thoughtworks news, insider Joanna Parke sold 16,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $80,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks in the second quarter worth $32,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Thoughtworks by 80.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.