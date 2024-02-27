Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.500-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.9 billion. Perrigo also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.50 to $2.65 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Perrigo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Perrigo in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.25.

PRGO stock opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 643.33 and a beta of 0.67.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Perrigo had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.276 dividend. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 2,180.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 25,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

