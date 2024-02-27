Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.740-0.790 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $212.0 million-$218.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.8 million. Perficient also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.050-4.200 EPS.
PRFT stock opened at $68.16 on Tuesday. Perficient has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $96.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). Perficient had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $220.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Perficient will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $47,223.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $76,280.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,344.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $47,223.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,330 shares of company stock valued at $961,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Numerai GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 72,164 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 29,133 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 519,625 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $34,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,015 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.
Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.
