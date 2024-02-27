Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 1.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

PSTL stock opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $299.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 738.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,378,000 after acquiring an additional 190,989 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 303,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 148,759 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,952,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,937,000 after purchasing an additional 100,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 28.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 84,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 81,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,800 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

