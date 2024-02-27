Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 1.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.
Postal Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %
PSTL stock opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $299.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65.
Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 738.52%.
Separately, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 27th.
Postal Realty Trust Company Profile
Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,800 properties leased primarily to the USPS.
