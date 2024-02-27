SES AI (NYSE:SES) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

SES AI Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of SES stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. SES AI has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $3.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95.

Get SES AI alerts:

Insider Transactions at SES AI

In other SES AI news, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 451,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,902.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SES AI news, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 451,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,902.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rohit Makharia sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,758.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 373,242 shares of company stock valued at $799,366. Insiders own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SES AI

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SES. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SES AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SES AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of SES AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SES AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SES AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SES shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SES AI from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of SES AI in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SES

SES AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.