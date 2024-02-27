Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Holdings Cut by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,763 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 215,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,024,000 after buying an additional 100,655 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth about $708,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,696,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Crown by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 16,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $93.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,238,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Price Performance

NYSE CCK opened at $75.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.61 and a 12-month high of $96.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.07 and its 200-day moving average is $85.97.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.19). Crown had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Crown’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

