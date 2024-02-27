Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 38.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of KOS opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.85. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $8.55.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason Doughty sold 66,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $401,694.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,458,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,791,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $1,004,139.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,909,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,572,084.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Doughty sold 66,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $401,694.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,458,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,791,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,082 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,845,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,272,000 after buying an additional 128,887 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 31.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kosmos Energy

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.