O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,594 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,893,000 after purchasing an additional 51,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $64.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.54. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $69.63. The company has a market capitalization of $157.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

