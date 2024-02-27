30,100 Shares in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Bought by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 290.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 152.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXG. Bank of America upgraded 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.44.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

10x Genomics stock opened at $45.45 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.50.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 28.82% and a negative net margin of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $183.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $121,086.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,116,954.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $121,086.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 283,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,116,954.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $180,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 856,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,742,676.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,299 shares of company stock worth $678,786. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

