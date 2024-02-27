O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $10,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 56.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG stock opened at $184.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $126.58 and a one year high of $186.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

