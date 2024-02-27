Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $19.47 Million Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,893 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $19,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 28,536 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald Herrmann acquired 440 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $166.78 per share, with a total value of $73,383.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $73,383.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $172.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.89. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $175.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.90.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

