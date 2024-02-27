Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Issues Earnings Results

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 84.21% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.
Ellington Financial Stock Performance
EFC opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $820.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 39.81 and a quick ratio of 39.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $14.21.
Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.14%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 21,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $276,610.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Financial
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,559,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,142,000 after buying an additional 918,081 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,833,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,432,000 after purchasing an additional 569,935 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth $4,465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth $4,913,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 271,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.
About Ellington Financial
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
