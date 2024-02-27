The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,428 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in TJX Companies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its position in TJX Companies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,557 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.44.

TJX stock opened at $99.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $113.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $99.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.34 and a 200-day moving average of $91.66.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

