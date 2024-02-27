Primecap Management Co. CA Raises Stock Position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Flywire were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Flywire by 29.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Flywire by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,940 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Flywire by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,709,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,722,000 after purchasing an additional 488,622 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Flywire by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,068,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,293,000 after buying an additional 43,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,341,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire stock opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.25 and a beta of 0.91. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $25.87.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Flywire in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Flywire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

In other news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $71,085.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 337,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,928.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO David R. King sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $82,321.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 473,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,072,178. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $71,085.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 337,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,928.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,107 shares of company stock worth $506,489. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

