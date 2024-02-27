Operose Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $362,618,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $194,197,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.01. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

