American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. American Electric Power updated its FY24 guidance to $5.53-5.73 EPS.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $80.77 on Tuesday. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.73.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

