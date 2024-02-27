Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Performance

Mereo BioPharma Group stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $4.36.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MREO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.