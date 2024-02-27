American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,146,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,731,000 after acquiring an additional 86,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,103,000 after buying an additional 307,915 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,798,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,021,000 after buying an additional 1,181,706 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $80.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.56. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.49.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.73.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

