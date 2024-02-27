Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on March 8th

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Delek Logistics Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Delek Logistics Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 86.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 115.9%.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

DKL stock opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 2.12. Delek Logistics Partners has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average of $44.55.

Institutional Trading of Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

