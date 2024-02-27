Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.23.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.75%. LKQ’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

