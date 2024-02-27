Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on March 8th

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Delek US has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Delek US has a dividend payout ratio of 155.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Delek US to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.1%.

Delek US Price Performance

NYSE DK opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.34. Delek US has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.78.

Insider Activity

In other Delek US news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $32,287.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,580 shares of company stock valued at $151,945. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,762,000 after purchasing an additional 288,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,284,000 after acquiring an additional 320,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Delek US by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,686,000 after acquiring an additional 376,508 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Delek US by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,224,000 after acquiring an additional 37,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Delek US by 416.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,532,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

