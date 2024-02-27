Modiv Industrial, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MDV)

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
Modiv Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 255.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Modiv Industrial to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.3%.
Modiv Industrial Price Performance
NYSE:MDV opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.27 million, a P/E ratio of -12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of -0.36. Modiv Industrial has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $19.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modiv Industrial
About Modiv Industrial
Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.
