Modiv Industrial, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MDV)

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDVGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Modiv Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 255.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Modiv Industrial to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.3%.

NYSE:MDV opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.27 million, a P/E ratio of -12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of -0.36. Modiv Industrial has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $19.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Modiv Industrial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 321,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Modiv Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Modiv Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modiv Industrial by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modiv Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

