Modiv Industrial, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MDV)

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Modiv Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 255.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Modiv Industrial to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.3%.

Modiv Industrial Price Performance

NYSE:MDV opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.27 million, a P/E ratio of -12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of -0.36. Modiv Industrial has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $19.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modiv Industrial

About Modiv Industrial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Modiv Industrial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 321,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Modiv Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Modiv Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modiv Industrial by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modiv Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

