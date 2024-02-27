Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0184 per share by the bank on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a dividend payout ratio of 46.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.3%.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Down 2.0 %

AVAL stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.13. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 36.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 125,523 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.