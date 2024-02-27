Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Plans $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance
NASDAQ EFSCP opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05.
Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Enterprise Financial Services
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- bluebird bio: How to play LEAPS options for growth and income
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Thinking long-term? Don’t lose interest in Pinterest
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Salesforce stock got a boost. Is it growing off the Nvidia boom?
Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.