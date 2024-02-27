Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Plans $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ EFSCP opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

