Commercial National Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (OTCMKTS:CNAF)

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Commercial National Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CNAF stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23. The company has a market cap of $27.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.43. Commercial National Financial has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $13.65.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

