Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $108.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $68.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer raised Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Itron Price Performance

ITRI stock opened at $91.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.11, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. Itron has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $93.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $577.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. Itron had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itron will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $28,866.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at $656,321.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $28,866.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at $656,321.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $144,107.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,743,032.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,855 shares of company stock worth $290,551. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Itron

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,429,000 after acquiring an additional 292,167 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

