Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Stelco Stock Performance

Stelco has a twelve month low of C$21.00 and a twelve month high of C$26.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on STL. Stifel Canada raised Stelco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stelco from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

