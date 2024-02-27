Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $2,409,138,000. Winder Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Linde in the third quarter worth about $1,892,774,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 888.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Linde by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,394 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 450.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.60.

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $444.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.21. The company has a market cap of $215.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $324.11 and a 1 year high of $448.54.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

