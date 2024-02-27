O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 90.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,039 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $170.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.54. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $171.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

