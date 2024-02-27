O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 79,275 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 398.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,275 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $82.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.12 and its 200-day moving average is $82.07. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.06%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

