O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,437 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $9,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the third quarter valued at $1,876,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 15.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 435,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 57,079 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 5.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 922,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,833,000 after acquiring an additional 45,911 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,336,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,789,000 after acquiring an additional 59,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 8.5% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,641,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,978,000 after acquiring an additional 206,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BN. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.45.

Brookfield Stock Performance

NYSE:BN opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.83 and its 200 day moving average is $35.65. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a PE ratio of 65.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Brookfield’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 237,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $3,015,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,504,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,442,523.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.