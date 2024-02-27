O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $76.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average of $72.18. The firm has a market cap of $96.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.50. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

