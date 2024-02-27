O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at CVS Health
In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVS
CVS Health Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $76.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average of $72.18. The firm has a market cap of $96.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.50. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CVS Health Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
See Also
