O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 20,424 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,424 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,510,100,000 after purchasing an additional 315,999 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,517 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,795,000 after buying an additional 202,820 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $107.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.59. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

