POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,903 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $8,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of POSCO during the 2nd quarter worth $4,796,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in POSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $504,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in POSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $640,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in POSCO by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 303,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,062,000 after purchasing an additional 19,057 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in POSCO by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of POSCO stock opened at $81.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.48. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.65 and a fifty-two week high of $133.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.33.

POSCO Cuts Dividend

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 2.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4683 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. POSCO’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

About POSCO

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

