O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,481 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $7,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at $29,513,267.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at $29,513,267.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.91, for a total transaction of $652,584.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,914,314.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,446 shares of company stock worth $38,792,843 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $303.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $283.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.10. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.30 and a 52 week high of $315.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.50, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

