O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $9,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in Corteva by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $54.82 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

